Roman Reigns Destroys ‘Dumb Ass Marks’ On Twitter

It looks like Twitter may be Roman Reigns’ yard now, too. In the last 48 hours, The Big Dog has laid waste to three poor trolls who came after him on social media.

Since Roman is trained to tune out the boos from angry Raw crowds when he steps in the ring, it must feel good for him to let off some steam on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Roman’s assault started on Monday when he was tagged in a post where an amateur wrestler stated, “here’s a tip, some of us don’t like WWE or their bs politics. We’re happier where we’re at.”

Not usually one to fire back, Roman came off the top ropes.

Let ME give you a tip amateur. @WWE is the Top of the Mountain in Pro Wrestling. A view you’ll never deserve or get to enjoy. #Facts https://t.co/sHf9ebYmi7 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 12, 2017

Roman’s response gave some other trolls the courage to step up and it did not go well for them. The next said, “And your sorry ass was positioned at the top thanks to family. You were handed your position. You never earned it. BELEEDAT.”

Up Next: Unbelievable Throwback Photos Of WWE Superstars In High School

The former WWE Champ had the perfect response for all those who claim he was “handed” his position at the top of the card.

Yea I guess working my butt off 5 days a week while being away from my wife and kids for the last 7 years is being “handed” it. #DumbAssMark https://t.co/1SlLhPdEjf — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 13, 2017

Another follower then tried to counter by bringing up the stars who also work their asses off but end up taking the losses.

Oh yea, 🙄I forgot they are “jobbing” for free! 😂Clueless #DumbAssMark. BTW all our schedules and responsibilities aren’t the same. #B2R https://t.co/tbx5BW7Yvl — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 13, 2017

How great would it be if this was Roman’s new gimmick? If he slips a Dumb Ass Mark into his big Raw announcement next week, the internet will lose its mind.

The lesson here is that sometimes when you tweet at a famous person they may hit back and embarrass you in front of their 2.33 million followers.

Believe That.

More: 5 Things You May Have Missed On RAW