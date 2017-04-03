Roman Reigns Defeats The Undertaker At WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has now Main Evented the last three WrestleManias, but something tells me this will be the one he remembers the most. In a battle for ultimate WWE supremacy, Reigns staked his claim for the WWE’s yard as he defeated the greatest performer in WrestleMania history; The Undertaker.

It took everything Reigns had in him, including kicking out of a legendary Tombstone Piledriver, and blasting Taker with multiple chair shots and five spears to finally secure the victory.

The big question now is, of course, was this the Undertaker’s final WrestleMania? As we know, all wrestling heroes go out on their swords. Adding to the drama of this epic main event was the legendary voice of Jim Ross, who was graciously brought in by the WWE after the tragic death of his wife to call what could be Taker’s final match.

It’s long been rumored that this was The Undertaker‘s last ride. We learned that Taker was in great pain after taking a spear from Roman several weeks ago. Couple that with The Phenom’s trouble in this year’s Royal Rumble and all signs had been pointing to Undertaker passing the torch to Roman Reigns, which is allegedly the main reason Roman was given this match by Vince McMahon.

The feud has brought out the best in Roman Reigns. With fans everywhere clearly voicing their support for Taker, Reigns has been able to shift into more of a cocky, could care less what others think, bad ass. Not only has Reigns seemed unphased by the crowds’ reactions, but he has been completely unaffected by Undertaker’s mind games.

Despite the rumors of Taker’s worsening health, he looked great going toe to toe with the much younger Roman Reigns. If it was his final bout, he went all out, choke slamming Reigns through one table and taking a spear through another himself. The defining moment came when Taker attempted his infamous sit up but didn’t have the strength to do so and fell to ground. Reigns final spear put down the Deadman, possibly for good.

As WrestleMania was finishing up, Taker rose to chants of Thank You Taker as the WrestleMania crowd seemed to grasp the gravity of the moment.

No matter how skeptical the WWE Universe was when this match was first rumored or how sloppy some of the spots may have been, Taker and Reigns put on a main event that will go down in as one of the more memorable torch passings in WWE history.

