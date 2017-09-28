Roman Reigns Names His Favorite Opponent in WWE

Roman Reigns has had the luxury of stepping in the ring with some of the greatest performers in WWE history. Triple H, John Cena, and the Undertaker headline the list of the who’s who of the wrestling community that met (and lost to) Reigns in the squared circle.

With scrapbook rich enough to make any wrestler jealous, does Roman Reigns have a favorite?

Reigns appeared on CBS Sports’ In This Corner podcast and (reluctantly) answered this very question.

“I think both AJ and I know what we had going on and we can both say that it was special. And I’ll wrestle AJ for the rest of my life,” said Reigns. “I’ll go out on a limb and say that I would have no problems being in that ring with him if you’re like, ‘hey, that’s the only person you’re going to wrestle,’ I’d be like, ‘well, thank you!’ That’s easy. I mean, it really is. If you don’t know by now, if you didn’t know AJ before his coming to the WWE, there’s a reason why he’s in the WWE. There’s a reason why he’s used the way he’s used and it was an absolute pleasure to be in the ring with him.”

Reigns would continue to gush about Styles and is hopeful they can one day re-ignite their in-ring magic.

“It was one of those situations I honestly cherish and I’ll never forget those matches we had. I thought our chemistry was incredible from day one in the Rumble. And we had no clue of each other outside just being in that ring and dancing with each other and it was magic. Hopefully, one day, we’ll do it again. He’s over there on the blue side and that’s important because with his leadership, his tenure, being all around the world and having a deep respect for this business. And like we talked about before, that passion, you can’t fake that.”

For those that missed, go back and check out Reigns’ and Styles’ pay-per-view matches from last summer (Payback and Extreme Rules). The two have an undeniable chemistry, even for the staunchest of Reigns haters.

AJ Styles referenced their stellar program just a few weeks ago and had nothing but glowing things to say about The Big Dog. While many fans have grown frustrated with WWE’s heavy-handed booking of Reigns he’s objectively a great performer. While his mic skills are still improving, Roman Reigns has yet to have a bad pay-per-view match. Ever.