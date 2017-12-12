Rockstar Spud Reportedly Set to Make WWE Debut Soon

The WWE empire continues to grow as the wrestling conglomerate is adding yet another international talent. And the most recent acquisition is set to make his debut very soon.

According to PWInsider, former Impact star, Rockstar Spud is set to make his WWE debut on the December 18th episode of RAW. Seeing that Spud is 5’4″ 140 lbs, he’ll most certainly be landing in 205 Live, but the 34-year old British wrestler is a remarkable talent. Flashing one of the more memorable personalities in professional wrestling, Spud will immediately threaten Enzo Amore’s monopoly on the Cruiserweight show when it comes to entertainment.

Spud left Impact in September of this year only to sign with WWE just the next month. Before leaving his old home, Spud was used as a jack of all trades for Impact acting as a wrestler, ring announcer, and on-camera personality.

His arrival will mark yet another data point in WWE’s commitment to 205 Live. Hideo Itami, a staple of NXT for several years, is expected to be making his 205 Live debut in the near future, possibly on the same night as Spud. Even more, WWE recently announced the Cruiserweights are getting their own mini-tour, which will span several weekends through the American northeast. And if that’s not enough, Nia Jax will also be working the Cruiserweight shows, likely as Enzo Amore‘s love interest.

Rockstar Spud’s debut is worth getting excited about, let’s hope he can add a little fun to WWE!