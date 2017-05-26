Rob Van Dam Is Returning To The Ring

The largest tournament in wrestling history is bringing a former WWE Champion back to the ring! 5 Star Wrestling announced this week that Rob Van Dam will be returning to the ring to take part in the 128 man tournament starting June 10th in Liverpool. The Whole F’N Show was last seen in the WWE in 2014 and has only made sparse appearances on the Independent circuit since his departure.

Van Dam will join former WWE stars, John Morrison and Carlito, in the tourney, with more stars expected to be announced in the next week. Van Dam has won 21 total championships (including three world championships) and is the only wrestler in history to have held the WWE Championship, the ECW World Championship, and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship (once holding the WWE and ECW titles simultaneously within WWE). Could Van Dam’s return to the wrestling spotlight make way for one more WWE return?

Videos by PopCulture.com

5 Star has also reached out to CM Punk with an amazing offer to join the tourney. Last week, 5 Star promoter, Dan Hinkles, announced that the company had offered Punk $1 million to work the event.

More: 5 Ways To Fix Monday Night RAW

“We’ve been trying to contact CM Punk on and off for well over a year. We wanted him on the first show we did in Edinburgh in 2015. I’ve tried going through friends in the industry, I’ve gone through his website and sent dozens of emails but the opportunity has never been this big. We want to offer CM Punk $1 million dollars (£770,000) to come and join the 5 Star Wrestling tour starting June 10th. It’s a genuine offer. We’d love to hear back from the man himself. We want to do this with him.”

We are delighted to announce that @TherealRVD will participate in our 128 man tournament, starting June 10th in Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/HAU3rUmnJJ — #5StarWrestling (@5StarWrestling) May 22, 2017

The 5 Star promoter continued, “It doesn’t get more credible than CM Punk. We all know that if he ever comes back to wrestling it will be one of those epic moments – I want that to be with 5 Star Wrestling, right here in the UK. A common saying in the wrestling world is that the UK has the best fans, well how about we give them the biggest moments too. We are hugely ambitious. When we ask the fans who they want to see, CM Punk‘s name is on everybody’s wish list and we’re willing to spend big to make it happen. I know he is seemingly focused on MMA at the moment and this wouldn’t have to end that, but wrestling is in his blood and $1 million has to be worth thinking about.”

Punk left the WWE in 2014 and has been critical of the business ever since his WWE sudden exit. A few months after his wrestling departure, the Straight Edge Savior signed a deal with the UFC that led to one pay per view fight against Mickey Gall at UFC 203.

Up Next: Stone Cold Comments On Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship

Listen to PopCulture.Com’s Over The Ropes podcast.