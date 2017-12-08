Ric Flair Admits Hard Boozing Led to Medical Emergency

When Ric Flair was rushed to the hospital in August, most of the wrestling world had to rely on poor information as to what was actually ailing the 16-time world champion. The lack of facts would only contribute to the hysteria surrounding the emergency. Well, the Nature Boy himself has finally cleared the air.

Flair appeared on WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton’s podcast and was asked share what exactly happened during those frenetic days. Flair admitted that it all began with a heavy day of drinking with an old friend. However, the next day, chaos ensued.

“I got a really sharp pain in my stomach. I knew the pain. That was very similar to the pain I had the last time (a ruptured appendix) Wendy took me to the hospital and my intestine had broken open and that’s the last thing I remember. I don’t remember anything else” said Flair.

Busted intestines sound incredibly uncomfortable, and the circumstance was so dire that Flair would need emergency surgery.

“On Monday they put me in an induced coma. I stayed in that and on life support for 11 days. I don’t remember any of it. I just dreamt,” recalled Flair. “I had to learn how to walk again. I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t twist the top off a Gatorade bottle or open a diet coke I lost forty-three pounds.”

Flair looked all too frail in his post-operation pictures, so his claim to have shed forty-three pounds appears to be an accurate number. Since his scare, Flair has bounced back well, as he’s made a barrage of public appearances including a media tour for his highly successful ESPN 30 for 30 documentary.

Flair actually made a return to wrestling in late November when he made a cameo at WWE’s Starrcade event in Greensboro, NC. All signs point to the 68-year old making a full recovery, which at one point looked like a slim possibility. Simply put, the world is a better place when the Nature Boy is strutting amongst us.

