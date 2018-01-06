Ric Flair Has Harsh Words for Julio Jones, Alabama Crimson Tide

It’s no secret that Ric Flair is a massive football fan. One of his best friends in the NFL happens to be Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons.

One problem: Jones’ alma mater, the Alabama Crimson Tide, are playing the Georgia Bulldogs in the BCS National Championship Game. Flair, a noted Michigan Wolverines fan but long time resident of Atlanta, is rooting hard for the Bulldogs. And he’s got some harsh words for his friend about the upcoming game.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love you Julio, but Georgia’s gonna beat your ass, Alabama!!”

Flair also notes that Jones is “gonna be in L.A. kickin’ the Rams’ ass anyway!” Jones’ Atlanta Falcons play the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Playoffs Wild Card round.

Flair and Jones are so tight that Jones even wore some Flair-inspired cleats during a game this past fall.

Julio Jones is rockin’ with the Nature Boy.

WOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Cidn5LUbn3 — ESPN (@espn) October 1, 2017

The entire segment that Flair filmed is right out of the playbook of one of his old wrestling promos. It’s good to see Flair has recovered nicely from his health issues this past summer and is able to “bring it” like this once again. Check out the video below.

The BCS National Title game is Monday night from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, which also happens to be the site of this year’s WWE WrestleMania 34.