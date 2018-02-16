Ric Flair Picks 2018 Version of The Four Horsemen

As the general of all six chapters of the Four Horseman, Ric Flair was in charge of deciding who was good enough to join the brand. Flair still has that power and used it to pick today’s version of his storied wrestling faction.

The Nature Boy recently joined 8 Rock Baltimore’s Justin, Scott and Spiegel show to promote his upcoming Four Horsemen reunion appearance for MCW. The guys asked Flair to pick 2018’s version of the iconic faction. And Flair happily obliged.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The first guy I would take is Dolph Ziggler,” said Flair. “The second guy would be Seth Rollins. The third guy would be, let me think, Horsemen… that requires a lot. You gotta be good at what you do be able to enjoy life. Let me think: Seth… God, I haven’t had too much fun with him, but I’m sure he’d be great – Roman Reigns. Yeah, Roman’s a trooper. Gotta be careful with what I say, because (laughs) God forbid anybody have any fun anymore. And, let me think. Uh, oh God, he would run from me but Randy Orton for sure.”

That’s quite the formidable foursome. Each of Flair’s picks are all former WWE Champions, who happen to be exceptionally handsome. As he mentioned, his criteria is simple: be good at your job, while being able to enjoy life. However. Flair’s version of “enjoying life” at least back in his prime, was enough to kill the average man.

In fact, Flair teased that Orton wouldn’t be able to handle the Four Horseman lifestyle now that he’s domesticated.

“But he is so, so married and so laid back and having a good time,” said Flair. “But make no mistake, Randy Orton right now is still the best wrestler in wrestling.”

Hey, even if Randy can’t run with the horseman like he could a few years ago, being dubbed wrestling’s best is a great consolation prize.

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]