Rey Mysterio Avoids Major Injury as WWE Return Rumors Intensify

When Rey Mysterio came up lame at an independent wrestling show last weekend, 619 fans across the globe had their collective bubble burst. But now, we can confirm that the injury Mysterio sustained will only be a minor setback

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter writes that the 43-year old’s bicep injury is only a grade one partial tear. While there has yet to an official prognosis attached, the general sentiment is that he will be cleared in a few week’s time. Even more, this setback is said to have zero effects on his current negations with WWE.

After a stellar appearance at the Royal Rumble, rumors indicated a potential WWE comeback for Mysterio. That idea caught fire when SI.com reported that Mysterio was handpicked by John Cena as his WrestleMania 34 opponent. However, it appears that notion was more fiction than fact, but the belief remains that Mysterio will return to WWE at some point in 2018.

Mysterio recently spoke with The Mirror and dropped an optimistic clue that he and WWE can arrange an agreement.

“I want to say that there is a big possibility that I will be back. [We’re] figuring out what the situation is, you know from both ends. But there is definitely a positive feedback on behalf of the fans, on behalf of the WWE staff and behalf of myself man. I think we’re possibly going to sit down and negotiate something where we can both work together and have a good time and enjoy,” he said.

It’s hard to miss Mysterio’s hopeful notes in the quote above. It sounds like Mysterio’s preferred destination is WWE and it’s hard to imagine Vince McMahon and Co. turning down his services.

It’s worth underlining that Mysterio looked fantastic at the Rumble. Trim and spry, we could make the argument that Sunday night was the best Rey has looked in at least a decade. The question is not if he’ll be coming back to WWE, but where he will be assigned?

Given WWE’s staunch commitment to 205 Live, Mysterio becoming the anchor of the Cruiserweight show seems logical. However, Mystic carry an undeniable star power and could be just as useful in the upper-mid card.

We’ll have to wait and see, but given that Rey appears to have avoided serious injury, he could pop up in WWE in the coming months.