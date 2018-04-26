Rey Mysterio Posts Maskless Photo in Travels to Greatest Royal Rumble

To fill out the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble, WWE is calling upon a slew of names from the past. Rey Mysterio is on that short list and he just shared a photo of his travels.

Without a mask.

This is hardly the first time we’ve seen Rey without his mask, but it’s always, admittedly jarring whenever the future Hall of Famer decides to show his face.

He posted the following toInstagram:

Rey’s appearance at the Greatest Royal Rumble is believed to be one-off, however, his name has been attached to a full-time return to WWE later this year.

Not long ago, it seemed like Mysterio was destined for a high profile WrestleMania match. His name was tossed around as John Cena’s opponent, before it became obvious that was The Undertaker’s spot.

But what really put a damper on Mysterio rumors was an injury

Shortly before ‘Mania, Mysterio appeared on Showtime’sBelow The Belt with Brendan Schaub. Mysterio revealed that he will not be healthy enough to make an appearance at April 8th’s WrestleMania 34.



“Unfortunately, I just suffered a torn bicep three weeks ago. Opted not to get surgery. It’s a full tear but I’m just gonna kick back, do some therapy for it and hopefully I’ll be ready next month,” he said.

It looks like Mysterio is ahead of his own prognosis as we’ll certainly be seeing him in Jeddah on April 27.

Despite not technically being a WWE Superstar, Mysterio has made plenty of headlines this year. His January Royal Rumble cameo made for one of the more delightful moments of the how and ever since, fans have been clamoring to know when he’ll be back for good.

Mysterio recently spoke with The Mirror and dropped an optimistic clue that he and WWE can arrange an agreement.

“I want to say that there is a big possibility that I will be back. [We’re] figuring out what the situation is, you know from both ends. But there is definitely a positive feedback on behalf of the fans, on behalf of the WWE staff and behalf of myself man. I think we’re possibly going to sit down and negotiate something where we can both work together and have a good time and enjoy,” he said.

It’s hard to miss Mysterio’s hopeful notes in the quote above. It sounds like Mysterio’s preferred destination is WWE and it’s hard to imagine Vince McMahon and Co. turning down his services when healthy.