Reason For Splitting Up DIY At NXT TakeOver

One of the most heart wrenching break ups in recent WWE memory happened this Saturday at NXT Takeover: Chicago. After losing an epic ladder match to the Authors of Pain, Tomaso Ciampa turned on his long time friend and partner, Johnny Gargano.

According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, there was a very positive reason for the shocking betrayal. It appears as if WWE is looking to bring both men up to the main roster in the near future and have plans for the duo as singles stars.

The turn immediately put both men in great position to become breakout stars in the singles division. Tommaso garnered a lot of heat from the crowd when he showed his Psyco Killer persona by hitting Gargano with a White Noise off the announcer’s table and onto two tables set up near the entrance ramp. The look on his face as he watch Johnny being loaded into the ambulance was priceless.

Johnny Wrestling already had all the tools to be one of the more pure babyfaces on the roster, but this added boost of sympathy will make him connect even more with the WWE Universe.

There is currently no word on when or where each man will be brought up to the main roster, but rumors are swirling that Ciampa could be in need of some time away from the ring after suffering a leg injury during an NXT house show last week.

It’s likely WWE will first build them up as singles stars in NXT before they make the jump to either Raw or SmackDown, so the move may not even happen until next WrestleMania season.

For now, building Johnny Wrestling as a top babyface on NXT could give Bobby Roode a marketable opponent to work off during his run as NXT Champion.

