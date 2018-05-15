By principle, WWE keeps its shows girthy. However since everything they do runs long, it’s hard to keep up with the important things that actually transpire. Fear not, because we collected all of the goodies, particularly the unspoken ones, that happened on RAW last night.

You can Google or Youtube the results, but in three hours of wrestling, WWE revealed their directions for a cast of Superstars. So let’s break it down, here are 10 Tiny Thoughts on RAW:

Roman Reigns Is Weird

It’s no secret that WWE is comfortable with keeping the Roman Reigns character morally ambiguous. But this is getting hard to follow.

His promos have become exceedingly heelish. For several weeks now, Reigns has bemoaned the fact he’s getting “robbed.” While this may play up Roman vs. WWE Front Office, to me it just sounds like his complaining like Bret Hart did in 1997.

But Roman vs. Jinder May Work

For the most part, Reigns has spent his career beating people fans love. But no one loves Jinder Mahal.

For better or worse, WWE is going forward with this rivalry, but color me optimistic. Jinder is one of WWE’s best heels, and this simply juxtaposition could really help Roman win back some support.

Obligatory Seth Rollins Compliments

Rollins has been Intercontinental Champion for just over a month and people are already addicted. Who knows how long he’ll stay champ, but his trajectory has never been this lofty.

I have no idea what’s next for him. A feud with a returning heel Ambrose seems logical, but at this rate, it’s going be tough keeping Rollins out of the Univeral Championship picture.

Rousey vs. Nia?

While some fans are already saying it’s too early for Rousey to get a title opportunity, we’ll all be anxious to watch these two at Money in the Bank.

Chances are, Rousey loses thanks to interference from Mickie James and/or Natalya. But WWE may not be able to resist giving Rousey some gold.

WWE Must Have Plans for Bobby Roode

Bobby Roode beat Baron Corbin and No Way Jose to punch his ticket to the Money in the Bank Ladder match. While it wasn’t the stiffest of competition, Roode’s win marks an important data point: WWE must like him.

For the most part, Roode’s promotion from NXT has been insignificant. A heel turn would help, and maybe that’s next, but WWE is going out of their way to keep him relevant.

Letting Sami Shine

Sami Zayn is in uncharted waters as a WWE Superstar. He had a long promo on RAW and now will get his own segment next week when he attempts to expose Bobby Lashley.

Heel Zayn has been a really fun ride. It looks like the 33-year has tapped into a lasting character and he may be on the verge of solidifying himself.

Finn Balor Is Heading to the Sunken Place

It wasn’t long ago that Finn Balor had an inside track for the Universal Championship. Instead, He’s watched the Intercontinental championship sail by, Gallows and Anderson leave town, and now he’s eating pins in RAW tag matches.

I’m not sure what WWE does from here. They’ve kept his demon character on the shelf for some time and it may be time to bring it back before he’s in 205 Live.

It’s Time to Buy Drew McIntyre Stock

WWE made sure to tease McIntyre vs. Strowman last night. It may not happen, but McIntyre commanded attention in his staredowns with the Monster Among Men.

I’m not sure how far WWE will run with Ziggler and McIntyre. I think they make for a compelling duo—probably the ones to knock off Wyatt/Hardy—but I’m eager to see McIntyre as a solo star.

Poor Bayley

One would think in a match with Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, and Bayley, that it’d be James who took the pin. But it was Bayley.

Upon further thought, though, it was WWE’s only option. They’re keeping James formidable for Ronda Rousey, while Bayley’s involvement in WWE is arbitrary by now.

The feud with Sasha Banks could be great, but by letting it simmer WWE is making it all too easy for users to not care.

Never Forget that WWE Loves Kevin Owens

A few recent highlights of Kevin Owens: Universal Champion, Headbutter of Vince McMahon, Hell in a Cell with Shane McMahon, WrestleMania match with Daniel Bryan, new WWE contract.

It’s clear WWE holds Owens in high regard, but it’s easy for us to forget since he’s a heel. Unlike Roman Reigns, WWE can’t remind us Owens’ accolades because it’s more important we hate him.

But always remember that he is a made man in WWE. They have something cooking for him now, but it’s a little too early to tell.