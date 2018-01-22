Here’s a Sneak Peak at RAW 25’s Opening Video

Since the first episode in 1993, WWE has collected an infinite amount of memorable of Monday Night RAW footage. Somehow, they crammed every bit of it into the exclusive opening video for RAW’s 25th Anniversary.

Ranging from Yokuzua to Roman Reigns, RAW’s special video package encompasses every era that’s fallen under RAW’s 25-year umbrella. However not only is WWE paying homage to its legacy via a nice trailer, they’ve actually invited nearly every name that ever contributed to the show.

Here’s the full list of WWE Legends confirmed for Monday’s historical episode.

Steve Austin, Ric Flair, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Chris Jericho, Eric Bischoff, Trish Stratus, The APA, JBL & Ron Simmons, Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley, Nikki & Brie Bella, The New Age Outlaws, Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Sgt. Slaughter, Ted DiBiase, Bruce “Brother Love” Prichard, Teddy Long, John Laurinaitis, Lillian Garcia, The Godfather, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, “Mean” Gene Okerlund, Kelly Kelly, Jacqueline, Terri Runnells, Michelle McCool, Maria Kanellis, Torrie Wilson, MVP, The Boogey Man, Howard Finkel, Harvey Whippleman, Christian, The Brooklyn Brawler, Jonathan Coachman, William Regal

We’ve known now for several months that the show would be emanating from two locations. There will be one live show happening from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which has hosted the last several editions of WWE SummerSlam. Across town, WWE will also be producing a live show at the Manhattan Center in Manhattan. The Manhattan Center was the exclusive site of many of the early editions of Monday Night RAW.

According to Justin LaBar of Wrestling Inc., the current plans call for about two hours of the show to be broadcast from the Barclays Center and about one hour to come from the Manhattan Center. It’s assumed that WWE directors will be cutting back and forth between the venues, rather than an hour (or more) straight from one venue, with WWE set to produce five hours of live action that night altogether. We have to assume that WWE will still be putting on a show at one venue while television is airing live from the other.

LaBar also states that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are both slated to appear at the Manhattan Center event, which makes sense given they both appeared on many of the early editions of RAW from that venue in 1993. However, the report also notes that some talent are being booked to appear at both the Manhattan Center and the Barclays Center, so Undertaker and Michaels could be transported across town to Brooklyn at some point.

Needless to say, tonight’s show is going to be huge.