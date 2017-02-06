Rare Shield Triple Threat Match Coming To The WWE Network

Before they were the Hounds of Justice, The Shield were three of the top, rising stars in the WWE‘s developmental FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling, which would later become NXT). Thanks to the WWE Network, you will be able to see Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins face off in an extremely rare triple threat match tomorrow when the Network releases volume two of their “Hidden Gems” collection.

Also included in the collection is match between Batista and Brock Lesnar and never before seen battle between the Nature Boys; Ric Flair and Buddy Rodgers.

Here is the release and match listings from the WWE:

“Don’t miss the new Hidden Gems added to this exclusive WWE Network Collection. Journey deep into the archives to marvel at some rarely seen moments and matches, including the only known footage of ‘The Nature Boy’ Buddy Rogers vs. ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, and a memorable FCW Triple Threat Match between The Shield BEFORE they were WWE Superstars. Plus, witness Bruno Sammartino inside a steel cage at Madison Square Garden, Antonio Inoki’s impressive showing North of the Border, and much more!

As you can see, this second instalment is just as varied as the first. For exact details on what you can look forward to tomorrow, read on for the complete listing:

Dallas Wrestling 04/29/1952 – A Killer Challenge

Killer Kowalski is faced with some deadly double duty when he takes on Mr. Moto and Duke Keomuka in a Handicap Match in the famous Dallas Sportatorium.

Dallas Wrestling 11/08/1966 – Legends of Texas Rasslin’

In this rarely seen battle, Joe Blanchard teams with Cowboy Bob Ellis and Duke Keomuka to face Bob Geigel, Gary Hart, and Waldo Von Erich in the famous Dallas Sportatorium.

WWWF 07/29/1970 – Bruno Battles a Caged Animal

Within the hallowed grounds of Madison Square Garden, Bruno Sammartino takes on George ‘The Animal’ Steele in a Steel Cage Match.

Championship Wrestling from Florida 06/15/1972 – A Moving Demonstration

Strengthen your knowledge of wrestling maneuvers demonstrated by the likes of Danny Hodge, Harley Race, and other legends of the ring.

Mid-South Wrestling 11/27/1975 – The Cowboy and a Texas Bronco

Two western legends go head-to-head when ‘Cowboy’ Bill Watts defends the North American Championship against Terry Funk.

Stampede Wrestling 08/17/1979 – Inoki Faces The Lariat

The legendary Antonio Inoki travels North of the Border to Stampede Wrestling to take on Stan ‘The Lariat’ Hansen.

NWA Mid-Atlantic 11/22/1979 – Battle of The Nature Boys

Witness a true wrestling rarity with the only known footage of ‘The Nature Boy’ Buddy Rogers taking on ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair.

NWA Big Time Wrestling 06/07/1981 – Big Cat vs Modern Day Warrior

In this classic confrontation, ‘The Big Cat’ Ernie Ladd goes one-on-one with ‘The Modern Day Warrior’ Kerry Von Erich.

Mid-South Wrestling 09/01/1983 – The Size of a Giant

Andre the Giant makes his way to Mid-South Wrestling, Bill Watts shows the fans the extraordinary size of ‘The Eighth Wonder of the World’.

Global Wrestling Federation 01/06/1992 – Cruiserweight Pioneers

Witness The Lighting Kid defend the GWF Light Heavyweight Championship against Jerry Lynn in an incredible 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match.

Stu Hart 50th Anniversary Show 12/15/1995 – The Funks Make Bad Company

The Funks look to bring some Texas Justice to Stampede Wrestling’s Showdown at the Corral in a battle against Brian Pillman and Bruce Hart.

WCW 01/27/1999 – Festival De Lucha

Konnan, Rey Mysterio, Hector Garza, and Silver King face a team led by Chris Jericho in a bout from WCW’s unaired pilot ‘Festival de Lucha’.

Ultimate Pro Wrestling 04/25/2001 – An Ultimate Encounter

Edge and Christian journey to Ultimate Pro Wrestling to take on the evolutionary duo known as Nova and Frankie Kazarian.

OVW 07/28/2001 – The Beast Meets Leviathan

Prior to Batista’s evolution into The Animal, Leviathan clashes with Brock Lesnar in this memorable battle from Ohio Valley Wrestling.

FCW 02/05/2012 – Gold Before Justice

Long before fighting for justice, the future members of The Shield battled each other for a shot at gold in this Triple Threat Match.

This collection will be available tomorrow, Monday, February 6th.

