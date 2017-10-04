How Edge and Christian Changed Randy Orton’s Career

Randy Orton is commonly heralded as one of the most natural WWE Superstars to ever lace up a pair of boots. Whether it’s his effortless powerslams, his family’s pedigree, or his impeccable physique, it’s clear; Randy Orton was born to wrestle. But that doesn’t mean he’s never struggled.

The 13-time WWE Champion joined his peers Edge and Christian on their podcast E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness and shared a retrospective on his career. Orton humbly pointed out that both of the former WWE Superstars were integral in his improvement.

“If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be here, That run in 2011 really helped me out in many aspects. Confidence in the ring, everything,” stated Orton.

The Viper would go on to single out Christian for the lessons he learned from Captain Charisma.

‘Even that period, that late in my career, I still didn’t have the most confidence. I’d be down on myself sometimes. You guys were always good about talking me up. I appreciate everything you guys have done for me, especially Jay in 2011. You still taught me that, even though I had been in the business so long, that we could slow it down even further,” Orton said.

Despite already being well into his career, Orton pointed out that Christian still was able to teach him tricks of the trade.

“Even though I was putting the majority of the matches together, I was learning from you in those ways, and what we put together here could get a better reaction.”

One thing to remember is that Randy Orton is only 37 years old. While his physical prime may be behind him, his storytelling prime may be a couple years away. Triple H is 47, both John Cena and AJ Styles are both 40 and all of these men are able to communicate in the ring better than they ever have.

So keep expecting great things from Orton, fans. He has plenty of time left in his career to give us something special.

Having lost 3 consecutive pay-per-view matches to Jinder Mahal, surely Orton has placed himself in the crosshairs of good wrestling karma. The future WWE Hall of Famer is one of the few proven main event talents on the SmackDown roster and it’s time to resume his role at WWE’s top.

