Randy Orton Defeats AJ Styles To Headline Wrestlemania

Most people who burn their best friend’s house down end up going to jail, but in the WWE, a little bit of arson can get you a one way ticket to the main event of WrestleMania.

Last week Randy Orton burned down the Wyatt compound and this week he was put in what was being called the”greatest main event ever” on Smackdown Live with AJ Styles for a chance to headline WrestleMania 33 with Bray Wyatt.

Randy Orton was as ruthless as we’ve seen him as he methodically took apart AJ in the open of the match. Styles would mount several phenomenal comebacks of his own, but it was an amazing finishing sequence that ultimately saw AJ fall victim to The Viper’s third attempt at the RKO.

With the victory, Randy Orton now has the right to point ominously at the WrestleMania sign for the next three weeks. He’ll aslo get to face Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship in Orlando.

After having his barn (and his sister’s already dead soul) burned down last week, Bray was noticeably absent from this week’s show. Suspiciously, so was Luke Harper who nearly had the number one contender spot wrapped up two weeks ago in a battle royal with AJ Styles.

As for Styles, look for his rumored ‘Mania program with Shane McMahon to heat up tonight on Talking Smack.

