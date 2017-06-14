Puma Reveals WWE Money In The Bank Shoes

WWE and Puma have tagged up to release an amazing addition to their line of WWE themed shoes.

Bring It To The Table host, Peter Rosenberg, revealed the new Money In The Bank kicks on his twitter account. The gold and green shoes pay tribute to the Money In The Bank briefcase but let’s be straight up, these are Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase shoes. The shoe string clip at the bottom of the laces is a replica of Dibiase’s Million Dollar Championship and the emblem on the top of the tongue belonged to Dibiase as well.

WWE has reported the new Money in the Bank PUMA x Clyde sneakers that are available at select Foot Locker stores starting this weekend.

WWE.com also made note of the new shoes. “The new limited edition comes in a gold case with a special belt lace lock and in soles. The Money in the Bank t-shirt collection includes WWE Legends Iron Sheik, “Macho Man” Randy Savage and DiBiase himself. The limited edition shoe and t-shirts are available in a limited number of Foot Locker stores nationwide, as well as Footlocker.com starting this Saturday, June 17th, just in time for WWE Money in the Bank.”

Everybody’s got a price! Big thanks to Alexander John. pic.twitter.com/9p4zkmaIvX — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) June 13, 2017

Out of the entire line of WWE Pumas, the Money In The Bank shoes are by far the best. If you want to get your hands on these shoes, just remember ‘everybody has a price’ and Puma’s is pretty steep. The new kicks are limited to 100 pairs, and will retail for $500.

For reference, a replica of the actual Million Dollar Belt can be found on the WWE.com website for $419.00.

You can see all the images of the new MitB shoes as well as previous Puma WWE sneakers by clicking on the gallery below and be sure to head over to Foot Locker Unlocked for more info on this weekend’s release.

