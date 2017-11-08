Predicting Kurt Angle’s Next 4 Matches in WWE

In reality, Kurt Angle owes the WWE Universe nothing. The Olympic Gold Medalist capped off one of the most important careers in WWE history over a decade ago; in sum, Angle has given us plenty.

However, here we are, Angle likely included, asking for just one more run. While the days of Angle wrestling on a regular basis are long gone, he proved at TLC this past weekend that he can still do it.

At 48-years old, Angle is the same age of Triple H and several years younger than The Undertaker – both of whom we’ve come to expect at WrestleMania on a yearly basis. Admittedly it may be a little greedy for us to want more of Angle, but news broke that WWE is planning on using him for matches only for the Big Four pay-per-views.

With 75% of WWE’s Big Four set for the next 6 months, we couldn’t resist the urge to speculate. So let’s take a whack at what Kurt Angle‘s next WWE matches will be:

RAW vs. SmackDown Survivor Series Match

For an abundance of good reasons, but Angle’s health being the best, WWE made sure the RAW GM saw limited action at TLC. They can do this again at Survivor Series while still capitalizing on his involvement.

A singles match between Shane McMahon and Angle is highly unlikely, but both authority figures may very well find themselves in the RAW vs. SmackDown traditional Survivor Series match.

Of the 10 requisite competitors, only 1 has been named: Randy Orton. We can guess that Team Blue will employ a combination of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles and of course, Shane McMahon.

WWE may reserve Styles for a TLC rematch with Finn Balor. The New Day could easily be doing something else for the November Show, which would almost mandate Shane’s joining of Team Blue.

Predicting RAW’s 5-man team is far more complicated, but if there’s room for Shane, then you can bet there’s room for Angle.

Probability: 3/5

vs. Shane McMahon at Royal Rumble

Given all that’s transpired this week, it’s not hard to imagine Angle and Shane having to settle their power struggle in the ring.

While this is certainly a WrestleMania caliber match (or at least it was 15 years ago), the New Orleans show is awfully far away. Can Angle and Shane keep the fire burning for 6 more months?

I’ll guess no and WWE may want them to have a high stakes match come January’s Royal Rumble.

With only a few months between the Rumble and ‘Mania, WWE is forced to declare it’s direction for the April mega-show. A match between Angle and Shane at the Rumble could set up an even bigger match at WrestleMania. Angle and Shane could put their respective power, the rights to certain Superstars, or even different WWE titles in the pot all in the name of brand (and ego) superiority.

However, the thing about matches between two men close to being 50 is that no one really gets over. Usually, a match with Shane McMahon is used to make a budding Superstar. The same psychology applies to Angle. That’s why this match makes the most sense for the Royal Rumble.

Probability: 4/5

vs. A Young WWE Superstar at WrestleMania

As mentioned, Kurt Angle beating an aging legend like Shane McMahon or Triple H is short-sighted booking. To fully utilize Angle’s magic, WWE would need to stack him against a promising Superstar.

Remember that whole mess about Jason Jordan being Kurt Angle’s son? While WWE may have forgotten about it, fans certainly have not. Could WWE invoke the Greek tragedy of Oedipus and have Jason Jordan (metaphorically) murder his (metaphorical) father? Works for me.

WWE could opt to put over another young Superstar like Elias or even Enzo Amore.

Probability: 2.5/5

BONUS: Daniel Bryan vs. Kurt Angle

OK, here’s what we know:

Daniel Bryan was forced into a premature retirement due to a slew of concussion-related injuries. However, he claims that poor communication lead to a tragic misunderstanding that is currently keeping him barred from competing in WWE.

However, WWE is currently embroiled in a number of concussion base lawsuits and letting a concussion prone athlete step back in the ring would really make them look hypocritical. By all indications, WWE is happy to run out the clock on Bryan’s contract, which expires in September 2018.

But that didn’t stop Bryan from teasing a match with Cody Rhodes, or Brie Bella from emphatically claiming that Bryan will compete again. Even more, Bryan himself can’t keep from making insinuations about returning to WWE:

There was a time when WWE wouldn’t let @RealKurtAngle compete. Tonight he won a PPV main event in a TLC match ??? #SoYourSayingTheresAChance — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 23, 2017

As dueling General Managers, Angle vs. Bryan writes itself. So will it happen? Eh, never say never.

Probability: .05/5