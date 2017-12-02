Big Women’s Match Announced For This Monday’s RAW

Paige has been on WWE RAW now for just about two weeks, and the former women’s champion has already made her prescence felt.

Debuting two weeks ago alongside Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, the group (dubbed The Absolution) made an immediate impact by taking out several members of the RAW women’s division. Then, last week on the show, The Absolution were set to take on Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Bayley. However, following Sasha’s entrance, it was revealed that The Absolution had taken out both Bayley and James backstage.

This allowed the trio to lay waste to Banks in the ring as “The Boss” remained outnumbered.

This week’s, it’s been announced that Banks will have an opportunity for some revenge. Paige will take on Banks in a single’s match Monday night during RAW.

Due to Paige’s extended absence from injury and wellness policy violates, it’s been quite a long time since we have seen these two do battle in the ring. According to ProFightDB, Paige and Sasha Banks haven’t wrestled a singles match since the September 14, 2015 edition of RAW.

Fans should look forward to this Monday’s show as two of the prominent leaders of the Diva’s Revolution (not to mention former NXT and WWE women’s champions) go one on one for the first time in over two years. The question will be, will this be a clean match or will the allies of both get involved to make this match an all out war, ending in disqualification?

The latter seems quite likely, but we’ll have to stay tuned to wait and see this Monday night on the USA Network.