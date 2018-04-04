Watch: Paige Rocks Absolution With Epic April Fool’s Prank

April Fools Day is a prankster’s Christmas. And in a WWE locker packed with animated personalities, April 1st is a day to be on high alert. However, there were still a few WWE Superstars who were caught slipping.

In any locker room, the rookies are customarily subjected to the most torment. And that’s exactly who Paige targeted for her 2018 April Fools prank. Her Absolution cronies, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have only been in WWE for a few months and their naiveté was ripe for the picking.

Paige planted the idea that she missed her flight to a WWE event and backstage officials were furious enough to send her home. This meant that her fledgling Absolution teammates would have to walk to the ring and perform without their pack leader.

In the video above, Paige and Nia Jax indicate that Rose and Deville were rattled by the loss of their leader, but Paige had to let them sweat.

When it came time for Absolution’s entrance, Paige let her understudies hit the ramp alone but jumped in just in time to reveal that she had pranked them into oblivion.

Like all pranks, the best part is the mark’s reaction—and Paige caught every ounce Rose and Deville’s shock.

Well done, Paige.