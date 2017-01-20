Over The Ropes: Kurt Angle And Mickie James Return!

With only a little over a week left until the Royal Rumble, things are heating up in the WWE! This week on Over The Ropes, we break down the biggest stories in wrestling, including a tussle across the pond with the UK Tournament, the Hall of Fame return of Kurt Angle and the worst freestyle rap that you’ve ever heard.

What were your favorite moments of the week that was in the WWE?

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE WWE: Kurt Angle Headed To The Hall Of Fame /If WWE Stars Came Out To Real Songs / Get Ready To See A Lot More Of Brock Lesnar / Eric Bischoff Explains Why Goldberg’s WCW Streak Came To An End /New Wrestlemania Opponent For AJ Styles / What Happened To The Brahma Bull Belt? / Is Thuganomics John Cena Making A Comeback? / Roman Reigns Is Winning The Universal Championship / Randy Orton Throws A Jab At UFC’s Conor McGregor / Enzo Amore Posts Childhood Photo With Shawn Michaels / Top 5 Wrestlemania Opponents For The Undertaker / Why Dolph Ziggler Hates John Cena … For Real / John Cena Teases Kenny Omega