Over The Ropes: Goldberg Slays The Beast!

We’re back with a post-Survivor Series edition of Over The Ropes – our weekly wrap up of the biggest stories in the wrestling world. Last week Torri, aka The Ultimate Torrior, managed to predict every single one of the Survivor Series matches incorrectly. This week she’s back with her head held high to break down Goldberg’s shockingly quick destruction of Brock Lesnar, the neverending friendship of Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens, and James Ellsworth’s Chinpossible dream coming true.

