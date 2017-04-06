Has John Cena Changed His Mind On Having Kids?

Nikki Bella and John Cena topped off a major WWE storyline at WrestleMania when Cena dropped to one knee and asked Nikki to marry him. After months of opponents telling her that John Cena would never propose to her (and that she would die alone), Cena swooped in and gave Nikki the WrestleMania moment she’s been waiting for.

Even though its only been days since John Cena finally changed his mind on wanting to tie the knot, Nikki has already been getting bombarded with questions on whether the 16 time WWE World Champion’s stance on having children has also changed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an interview with E!, Nikki gave further details on her hopes for a baby. “John had mentioned this a long time ago when he wanted to get married, he said, ‘I just don’t want you to ever think that if I want to marry you and I marry you that means that I want to be a father.”

Nikki continued, “And I told him, ‘I 100 percent agree. I know that no matter what, you don’t want to be a dad.’ So I don’t even think about that and now getting married I don’t even have hopes of a kid. If John all of a sudden one day wanted a kid? Because he’s like, ‘Hey, let’s do it.’ Well, I’m totally game and I think my ovaries will be good for a long time.”

As any wrestling fan knows, you always want to leave a story on the table. Perhaps next year’s WrestleMania can be a build up to John Cena wrestling a

Nikki and Cena will both be on a hiatus from WWE for the next few months, but the Total Bellas star revealed to E! that she hopes the engagement lasts less than one year and when asked whether it would be a TV wedding, she said she just wanted it to be as real of a moment as possible.

So yes, obviously, the people who put their entire lives on TV will cash in on a televised wedding. But I’m sure you already knew that.

More WWE:

What It Will Take For Roman Reigns To Turn Heel

How Long Will John Cena Be Gone?

Undertaker Set To Undergo Surgery