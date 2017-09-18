Nikki Bella Wrestles ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner

Nikki Bella is set to make her Dancing With the Stars debut on Monday night, but she’ll still be seeing some in-ring action.

In the video above, the WWE Diva is shown practicing her dance moves, but she also took her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, into the ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I do feel a little intimidated being in this ring,” he said before the match.

The Total Bellas cast member is seen putting him in a headlock, throwing him into the turnbuckle and performing an arm drag on him.

“I feel like a five-year-old kid who just got beaten up,” Chigvintsev said.

As for when Bella gets on the dance floor, she’s looking to prove that her talents extend outside the squared circle.

“I came here because I really want to learn how to dance and I want to win,” Bella said. “This is probably going to be one of the toughest challenges I’ve ever had to face in life.”

“I think I’m going to surprise some people,” she added.

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!