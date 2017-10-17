Nikki Bella’s Doctor Shares Grave Outlook on Her WWE Future

Even though Nikki Bella has been vocal about her WWE comeback, it may be a dangerous idea.

In a clip from Total Bellas, Nikki Bella visits her doctor for consultation on her neck injury. While Bella was attempting to get some assurance to make her WrestleMania 33 date, Dr. Juan Uribe had a sobering outlook on Bella’s WWE future.

“You cannot deny that you have a condition with the spine. I’m afraid that, if you keep doing what you’re doing, this gonna end up in another surgery,” warned Uribe. “Or even worse, bodily injury … the first time, God gave you a chance to do that, so how much can you push? You have to understand, there is a risk,” he explained to Bella.

Uribe would then get candid and offer his sincere advice.

“Let’s put it this way,” he continued. “If you were a family member of mine, I probably would be telling you, this is time to find something else. I would prefer [you] not to do it.”

It’s hard to misinterpret Dr. Uribe’s words and they seemed to have spooked Nikki. She had the following to say about her condition on a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars:

“I think any time you hear that you’re about to paralyze yourself, or even worse, it’s just scary, because you start to realize how precious life is,” she shared. “I felt like, in that moment, I was taking it for granted. I was loving being the champion and I wasn’t listening to my body. I almost felt like I was untouchable in a way — that I could just keep going and everything would be OK. I, fortunately, was lucky enough to catch it before then, but when you hear that stuff … I had to be so strong, mentally.”

Despite the ominous warning from her doctor, Bella did compete at WrestleMania 33, albeit minimally. However, Nikki is eyeing a more permanent comeback sometime in 2018. Nikki herself recently addressed her future in WWE with Inside The Ropes:

“Definitely coming back. I want to come back when I have my sister by my side, she said. “It’s been over two years since the Bella Twins have been in the ring together, so I definitely want to make a comeback with Brie. I’m obviously still waiting for my neck to heal, so I’m hoping 2018 is gonna be the time when we come back. I hope before then, but I don’t know if that can happen.”

As much as we hope to see Nikki Bella have one more run atop WWE’s women’s division her health outranks our fandom.