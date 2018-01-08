Situation Between Neville and WWE Looks to Be Unfixable

When Neville stormed out of WWE in the fall of 2017, fans were hoping it was just a temporary rift between a wrestler and his employer. However, now that months have passed, there has yet to be a concrete indication that the two sides are interested in a reconciliation. And it looks like things will stay that way.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE plans to let Neville sit out the remainder of his contract from his home. Even more, The Sun claims that as soon as Neville’s contract does expire, WWE will release him or simply not renew his deal. At this time we do not know when the former Cruiserweight Champion will be free of his contract.

Neville’s explosive exit from WWE caught the entire wrestling world on its heels. Given that he reached new heights in his WWE career, him being unhappy enough to walk away seemed like an incongruent development. The 31-year old has yet to say a word since leaving, which only fueled speculation as to what happened.

There’s still hope that the two side can patch things up. But from this vantage, they seem to be in vain. Current Cruiserweight, Enzo Amore, is one of those optimistic voices and in the same piece from The Sun Amore only had glowing things about his peer.

“Neville is one of my favourite pros in the business. He carried NXT with that title and was a tag-team champion there. Then he worked the 205 division with the hardest schedule in silence, he was working Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and then Mondays and Tuesdays,” said Amore.

It sounds like the schedule of Cruiserweight king could have played a role in Neville’s unhappiness, but Amore claims Neville handled the role admirably.

“When guys were catching red-eye flights from the west coast after Raw, Neville was driving on to the next town or taking an early morning flight. It’s the hardest schedule in pro wrestling because you are closing out 205 at the end of the week. I hope Neville comes back and we feud. I have never seen a guy work like he does,” he said.

At this moment, it looks like we’ll never see that feud, or at least never in WWE. Once Neville’s contract does expire, he’ll be one of the most attractive free agents in recent memory. Perhaps he’s due for a Cody Rhodes-esque renaissance in 2018.