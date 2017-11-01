WWE’s Natalya and Zack Ryder Make Peace After Crotch Grab Incident

While the RAW vs. SmackDown war may have just begun, the battle between Natalya’s vice grip and Zach Ryder’s genitals is officially over.

For those that missed, a questionable moment developed during last week’s #UnderSiege segment on RAW. As the SmackDown Superstars stormed the gates, current SmackDown Women’s Champion, Natalya got a little overzealous in her assault. In the chaos, she accidentally groped Zack Ryder’s most personal asset. A fan posted the hilarious moment on Twitter and lead to Natalya explaining that it was just a coincidental crotch grab. To prove that it was harmless she posted the following to Twitter.

Seeing that Natalya is married to former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd, fans assumed it was an accident. However, the longer it took for Natalya to explain herself, the more question began to surface. However, Natalya killed any silly conspiracy theories on Twitter.

All I can do is laugh!!! I’m sorry @ZackRyder … wasn’t intentional! And everyone settle their tea kettles!!! 😹 https://t.co/wWmBlqqYgI — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 27, 2017

Ryder participated in the dialogue, too. Kind of.

We can chalk this up to being in “the heat of the moment” as there was so much commotion it was impossible to keep tabs of everyone’s genitals. Nattie, being the good teammate that she is, looked to be trying to keep Ryder out of danger. Ironically, if her grip had tightened, she would have been personally responsible for injuring Ryder.

Here’s the image in question.

Who would have known @NatbyNature was so handsy! pic.twitter.com/Yreq48s1py — Wrestle Royalty (@WrestleRoyalty) October 25, 2017

Hey, all is fair in love and war, right? We’re just not sure which one this is.

In all seriousness, this looks to be purely an accident; albeit a funny one. We can’t wait to see what happens when RAW invades SmackDown!

