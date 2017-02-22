Natalya Defeats Nikki Bella On Smackdown LIVE

Nikki Bella and Natalya‘s bitter rivalry finally came to a conclusion tonight on Smackdown LIVE, when the two former Divas Champions competed in a falls count anywhere match. Using every weapon that they could find, Nikki and Nattie battled out into the crowd where they would throw each other into tables, chairs and production equipment.

It was Nattie who first took aim at The Fearless One when she ambushed Nikki at Survivor Series in November, forcing the Total Bellaas star to vacate her spot on the SmackDown LIVE Women’s squad at that pay-per-view. Ever since being exposed, Natalya has accused Nikki of getting by only on her looks and her boyfriend John Cena’s coattails.

The ending of the match also led to the beginning of Nikki’s rumored Wrestlemania angle as a backstage case of wrong place, wrong time brought Maryse into the equation.

As the match spilled back down the aisle, Maryse would help Nattie pick up the victory when she inserted herself into the match and mauled Nikki with a led pipe. Maryse’s husband, The Miz, had to run out and restrain her before the match came to a close.

The beatdown should lead to the high profiled mixed tag team bout between the combo of Miz and Maryse versus Cena and Nikki at Wrestelmania 33.

