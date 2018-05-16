Here’s Who Qualified for Money In The Bank Matches During SmackDown Tonight

Two new individuals qualified for next month’s men’s and women’s Money In The Bank matches during Tuesday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. We only know for sure who one of them is, though.

The first new (mysterious) qualifier was crowned during a men’s tag team match. Paige made the match with a new twist: whoever won the bout between The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) and The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston) would get to place one of their team members into the Money in the Bank match.

In the end, The New Day were successful and emerged victorious after what was a really fantastic match. Big E and Xavier Woods were the competitors from the New Day side.

I can dig it. 💪 pic.twitter.com/HfVlyYgvgh — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) May 16, 2018

The question now will be, which team member will be nominated for the Money in the Bank match and how will they come to that conclusion? Of the three men, Big E seems most primed for a singles push in the not too distant future.

A women’s match during the second hour of the broadcast determined a new name for the women’s Money in the Bank match. Becky Lynch, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville collided in a triple threat for a chance to compete in the match next month in June.

The story of the match was Deville and Rose having to face each other.

The partners played it safe early, before Rose rolled up Deville from behind for a near fall part-way through the match. At that point, all bets were off and the two of them didn’t hold back from going after each other throughout the rest of the bout.

Break out the quinoa! @BeckyLynchWWE is heading to Money in the Bank! pic.twitter.com/IQ8s7Yu5kN — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) May 16, 2018

In the end, Lynch was victorious via the Dis-Arm-Her as she forced Rose to tap out, much to the delight of the U.K. crowd.

WWE announced two more Money in the Bank qualifying matches for next week’s Smackdown Live. On the men’s side, Samoa Joe will take on Big Cass. After what happened this week between Bryan and Cass, we will have to be on the lookout for interference (not that Joe needs any help). That match will also be to determine the final member of the men’s match as seven names have already been revealed. On the women’s side, Lana will square off against Billie Kay.

The complete list of Money in the Bank qualifiers so far now includes the following names:

Men’s Money in the Bank Match

Bobby Roode

Kevin Owens

Finn Balor

Braun Strowman

The Miz

Rusev

A member of The New Day

The winner of next week’s Joe vs. Cass match

Women’s Money in the Bank Match