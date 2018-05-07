The Miz Announced for Money in the Bank Qualifying Match on ‘SmackDown Live’

While the rest of the evening left a lot to be desired, the 20-minute Intercontinental Championship match between Seth Rollins and The Miz was easily the match of the night at Backlash on Sunday.

Unfortunately for The Miz, he didn’t come out the winner. But “The A-Lister” already has a plan for what he wants to do next. He announced on the Backlash post show with Renee Young and Peter Rosenberg that he’d be in a qualifying match on SmackDown Live on Tuesday for the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

“Should we talk about the past, or should we look forward to the future? Because The Miz is all about the future. And the future is SmackDown Live, making it the most must-see show on television,” Miz said. “And not only that, but there’s a little pay-per-view coming up called Money in the Bank. And Money in the Bank, if you remember, in 2010 I won that match. And I went on in November 2010 and I defeated Randy Orton and became the WWE Champion. Understand that tonight I went for the most coveted title in all the WWE because I made it that. But I make titles relevant. I make titles prestigious. Titles don’t make the man, the man makes the title. And whatever title I hold over my shoulder is the title to get.”

“When I win next month I will go on to become the WWE Champion, making it the most coveted, most prestigious in all of WWE.”

As to who Miz will face in said match has yet to be determined.

The former WWE Champion cashed in his contract on then-champion Randy Orton on an episode of Monday Night Raw in late 2010 after holding the contract for 127 days. He then went on to hold the championship for 160 days that, while a lackluster reign, did include him beating John Cena to retain the title at WrestleMania XXVII with the help from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Since losing the title to Cena the month after, Miz has massively improved himself by in the ring and in promos. He’s now one of the most well-rounded talents in the company, as well as an eight-time Intercontinental Champion.

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view takes place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on June 17.