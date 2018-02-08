WWE Releases Bracket for Mixed Match Challenge

With WWE and Facebook’s joint venture Mixed Match Challenge less than a week away, it’s time to starting locking down some of the details. Well, WWE’s promotional machine just released the aesthetically pleasing bracket we all needed.

After the opening ceremonies, the inaugural match for the Facebook Watch exclusive show will be Finn Balor and Sasha Banks vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya. Check out the rest of the schedule:

Week 2: The Miz & Asuka vs. Big E & Carmella

Week 3: Braun Strowman & Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch

Week 4: Goldust & Alicia Fox vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Naomi

Week 5: Elias & Bayley vs. Rusev & Lana

Week 6: Apollo Crews & Nia Jax vs. Bobby Roode & SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

The Mixed Match Challenge is set to debut on January 16, and if this is any indication of the show’s theme, then we’re in store for heaps of fun. At the moment we don’t know what the competition will look like. It could be wrestling matches, or it could be a reincarnation of Nickelodeon’s Double Dare. Regardless, the winning team will donate $100,000 to a charity of their choice.

MMC will air directly following SmackDown for the first quarter of 2018, and as mentioned the details are still a little abstract as to what the show will actually consist of. WWE released the following when their partnership with Facebook was announced:

“Each 20-minute episode will reflect a progressive approach to production, with elements optimized for mobile consumption, experimentation and social interaction, including the ability for the WWE Universe to engage with Superstars during the show. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to select matchups, match stipulations and more, on Facebook,” WWE revealed their official statement.

