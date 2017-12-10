Mia Khalifa Slammed for Comments on Ronda Rousey in WWE

Mia Khalifa isn’t a fan of Ronda Rousey going to the WWE.

The former adult film star spoke on Rousey’s move to professional wrestling during her Complex YouTube show Out of Bounds, revealing just how little she cares about sports entertainment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is where her career will go to die,” Khalifa said. “I have no respect for the WWE. I don’t think it’s a real sport. …You go from real fights to wearing a sequin unitard and pretending to fight?”

This prompted Shane “The Hurricane” Helms, a former WWE Superstar, to respond. He didn’t hold back from bringing up Khalifa’s former career in the adult film industry.

I’m not gonna get upset that a Porn Star doesn’t respect Pro Wrestling. She’s entitled to her opinion. Our bodies take a pounding. and well … so does hers. 😁👍🏻 https://t.co/HGl4l6ksGG — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 7, 2017

“I’m not gonna get upset that a Porn Star doesn’t respect Pro Wrestling,” Helms wrote. “She’s entitled to her opinion. Our bodies take a pounding. and well … so does hers.”

Fans quickly showed their love for Helms’ response.

Savage😂😂😂😂 Stand back, a Hurricane just came through 👀 — Shaz (@P1Shaz) December 9, 2017

Helms hasn’t been with WWE since he was released from the ECW roster back in 2010, but this interaction showed he clearly still has respect for the business.

Khalifa has yet to respond.