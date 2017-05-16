Matt Hardy Updates Status Of Broken Characters

The saga between the not-so-#broken Hardy Boyz and Impact Wrestling has been meandering in a seemingly never-ending wrestling purgatory for some time now.

Several months into The Hardy’s return to the WWE and Impact is still holding the rights to the #Broken trademarks, forcing Matt and Jeff to only appear as the old WWE versions of their characters on WWE TV.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was reported that WWE was actively trying to work out a deal with Impact to procure rights to use the names and personas, but those deals have apparently stalled out.

Yesterday on Twitter, Matt Hardy, updated the status of the Broken characters when he responded to an exchange between Impact Wrestling’s Dutch Mantell (Zeb Coulter in the WWE) and a fan, by saying he hopes TNA ‘does the right thing’ in regards to working out a deal over the characters.

Up Next: Matt Hardy Comments On Billy Corgan Buying NWA

They have a chance to. Hope they do the right thing. I adore most people there.. Hope a couple of bad apples don’t spoil the bunch for them. https://t.co/kTr3smTxix — #TheTruthTeller MMH (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 16, 2017

Mantell was being chastised on Twitter for being a part of Impact’s “holding hostage” of the Hardy’s creation, to which Mantell responded, “Folks….there’s some things I could tell you that you’d shake your head at. You can’t write this stuff. Coming soon. Stay tuned.”

The owl is still holding @MATTHARDYBRAND‘s creation hostage? https://t.co/gwRCWjSxMx — Doug W (@BuddyCopDoug) May 16, 2017

Folks…there’s some things I could tell you that you’d SYH at. You can’t write this stuff. Coming soon. Stay tuned. @@RealJeffJarrett — Dr. Zeb Colter (@DirtyDMantell) May 16, 2017

Impact claims that they own the intellectual properties created by Matt and Jeff due to their now-expired contracts and that they are not to use anything related to the Broken gimmick moving forward.

It is not clear exactly how the language in the Hardys’ contract read, but if it did include a statement that any material created by talent under contract is retained by the company, the Hardys simply have no legal claim to bringing the Broken characters with them.

The real losers here are the fans. While the Hardy’s nostalgia act has been entertaining, we want to see Matt get weird. He was absolutely DELIGHTFUL as the crazed leader of the House of Hardy. We want King Maxel and by God, we want Senor Benjamin!

More: Surprising Heel Turn On RAW

Jeff Hardy can survive in the WWE without being Brother Nero. Fans still remember Jeff as the Charismatic Enigma who was once a WWE Champion. On the other hand, an un-broken Matt is leaving a lot of merchandising dollars on the table.

Could Matt possibly reinvent himself once again? If the entire Broken universe came from his mind, we certainly wouldn’t put it past him.