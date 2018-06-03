Matt Hardy Planning for the Return of Ultimate Deletion

WWE was pleasantly surprised with Matt Hardy’s “Ultimate Deletion” match with Bray Wyatt back in Mach, and so it appears the company may have plans to let Hardy run wild with the idea a second time.

After all, when Vince McMahon reportedly was a big fan of that first match, it’s hard to imagine there not being another Ultimate Deletion contest. Enter Matt Hardy and his creative mind.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hardy is already working up and talking about an idea he has for another incarnation of the match, this time involving more individuals. An Ultimate Deletion tag team match.

GIMME AN OL’ RE-TWEET if you’d like to see @WWEBrayWyatt & I do this AGEEN.. But as PARTNERS on The #HardyCompound against two deserving OBSOLETE MULES. https://t.co/53WkVHKl2F — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 2, 2018

Since their first Ultimate Deletion match, Wyatt and Hardy have now come together as a tag team, holding the RAW tag team titles. On this week’s edition of RAW, a match is scheduled to take place to determine the new number on contenders for their titles.

The WWE Money In The Bank card is already pretty filled up with 10 matches advertised (a Daniel Bryan bout was added on Saturday), so the question will be whether or not the RAW tag team titles match is added to the already stacked show. If it is, it may not happen at the Allstate Arena given Hardy’s tweet above. It sounds like he wants the challengers to get their shot in an Ultimate Deletion match.

The match this week on RAW will be a battle royal to determine the new number one contenders. Though on the surface this might seem like a run of the mill scenario without many long term implications, this could serve as the set-up for a new storyline beyond Money in the Bank.

Following Hardy and Wyatt’s Ultimate Deletion match, Wyatt ended up turning into a Hardy ally. It would seem likely that another Ultimate Deletion match, this time involving tag teams, could serve the purpose of bringing two more individuals to Hardy’s “woken side,” perhaps serving as a springboard for a new Hardy led stable.

Bo Dallas, Bray Wyatt‘s real life brother, will be one of the names in Monday’s battle royal (alongside his “B Team” partner, Curtis Axel). When Wyatt was serving as the leader of the Wyatt Family, there were rumors for years that his younger brother would eventually join the stable and team up with his flesh and blood. That didn’t happen, but perhaps in the coming weeks we will finally see the two brothers team up after all, only this time under the leadership of Matt Hardy.