Matt Hardy Sends A Message To The WWE Tag Champions

Will Matt Hardy’s #Broken mind games ever cease? The Hardys appeared at ROH Manhattan Mayhem VI this weekend and defeated The Young Bucks to win the ROH tag team titles. They cut a promo after the match revealing they had signed with the company.

During their promo they listed several ROH dates which are all before WrestleMania 33, which led many to believe that they signed a short-term deal with ROH until WrestleMania. Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that word is that it is a long-term deal and they are signed with ROH for the near future, although the exact length of the deal is not known.

“They’re not going to WWE anytime soon. I do not know the length of the [ROH] deal, but it’s not a two month deal,” Meltzer said. “They’re there [in ROH].”Despite signing with ROH, Matt Hardy is still teasing returning to WWE. Hardy tweeted the following after Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defended their RAW tag team titles at Fastlane last night:

#BrotherNero & I have already DELETED the title reign of The Club’s #BucksOfYouth. We see your GOLD, @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 6, 2017

Anderson took the bait and let Hardy know The Club was aware of their existence.

While we’d like to believe their is still a chance the Hardys show up at ‘Mania, it appears their future lies in the Honorable Ring of … um … well, Honor.

