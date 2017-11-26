Marty Jannetty Finally Returns to Brutus Beefcake’s Barbershop

Since 1991, Marty Jannetty has been avoiding all barbershops. However, over the Thanksgiving weekend, the former Intercontinental Champion decided it was time to face his fears.

At a WrestleCade convention ins Winston-Salem, NC Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake set up his patented parlor during an autograph session. The setting was so authentic that Marty Jannetty himself couldn’t resist a photo op.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For those who don’t remember, Janetty found himself on the wrong end of one of the most iconic heels turns in WWE history. In 1991, Jannetty and then partner, Shawn Michaels comprise one of the most promising tag teams of the era, The Rockers. However in an interview segment hosted by Brutus in his Barbershop, Michael infamously super kicked Jannetty through the window. While Jannetty would stay with WWE for a few more years, the quintessential moment launched Shawn Michales in a new stratosphere.

Whether or not Jannetty actually has an aversion to salons or barbershops is up to science, but we’re glad to see him nonetheless.