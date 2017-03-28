Major Change To WrestleMania Tag Team Championship Match

For those wondering why the WWE tag team division randomly started attacking each other with ladders last night, we now have an answer. The WWE announced today that the RAW Tag Team Championship match between The Club, Sheamus and Cesaro and Enzo and Cass will now be a triple threat ladder match.

One person who may not be too excited about the new stipulation is Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior took a nasty gash to the head last night during the three team fracas. The former Tag Team Champion tweeted out a video that showed him getting 15 stitches above his right eye after RAW went off the air.

Videos by PopCulture.com

GRAPHIC: @WWESheamus needed 15 STITCHES above his eye after being struck with a ladder during a chaotic brawl on #RAW last night! pic.twitter.com/dN4MnbRVAB — WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2017

The added stipulation should add a much needed jolt of interest to a match that we’ve seen play out in one form or another multiple times over the past several weeks.

It’s interesting to see how much WWE has to make last minute changes to their ‘Mania card in the modern climate to keep fans tuning in right up until the very last moment.

You can find the full WrestleMania card below:

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Champions The Club vs Enzo and Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs The Miz and Maryse

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Big Show, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles

Triple H vs Seth Rollins non-sanctioned fight.

Top WWE Stories:

Undertaker Kicks WWE Employee In The Face While Sneaking Into The Ring

Suspended Female Star Finished With The WWE

Triple H Comments On Roman Reigns Heel Turn

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast.