Did WWE Just Cancel the ‘Bludgeon Brothers?’

Former Wyatt Family members Luke Harper and Erick Rowan just debuted on WWE‘s European tour as the Bludgeon Brothers. However, their new act might not be coming back to America.

Just a few days ago, images surfaced of Harper and Rowan as their freshly unpacked characters. They had new clothes and new music and maybe a fresh take on life. However, only a few days later, the ex-Wyatts were dressed in their old gear – Harper in the tank top, Rowan with the lamb mask.

@LukeHarperWWE @ERICKROWAN crowd loved em and I’ve always enjoyed these guys as a team luke was over here in #WWELeeds great 6 man tag pic.twitter.com/aSZx0hKBV1 — Gareth Smith (@Gstraitz) November 9, 2017

Yes they came out to luke harpers music no hammers or the outfits they’ve been wearing on the earlier dates of the tour full on wyatt gimmick tonight — Gareth Smith (@Gstraitz) November 9, 2017

As the fans above mention, the duo came out to their old music as well. It looks like the Bludgeon Brothers are no more.

While it was nice to see WWE try to get these guys a new look, The Bludgeon Brother would have had a hard time being taken seriously in 1990, let alone 2017. It was campy, cringeworthy, and mostly unfortunate.

While Rowan has yet to find his way as a single competitor, Luke Harper has enjoyed a nice chunk of success as a solo act.

In a recent episode of E&C Pod of Awesomeness, former WWE Superstar Edge had glowing comments for Luke Harper.

“I am such a huge Harper fan, I think he is so underutilized and I don’t know if underappreciated, probably not, I just think he could do so much, like when I first saw him I was like there’s a guy who works Taker at Mania,” he said.

Even further, Edge thinks that Harper has done a great job in shaping his, now old, WWE character.

“He’s so good at what he does and the presentation of the character and I see him and I believe, and let’s say I get a bunch of people over and I say hey, let’s watch some wrestling and they don’t usually watch, they would see that dude and say oh yeah he’s off and believe what he’s presenting but then he wrestles like that and he can have a ladder match with Dolph Ziggler where you’re like what the hell just happened?… he’s so good, so good,” he added.

Earlier this year, Harper found himself thoroughly embedded in the Wrestlemania mix. Embroiled in a feud with Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt, it looked like Harper was going to get a shot at the WWE Championship through a triple threat match at WrestleMania 33. That never happened and Haper has been in exile ever since.

But hopefully the Bludegoen Brothers have been retired and Luke Harper can go back to being someone we can take seriously.