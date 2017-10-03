Legendary Announcer Lance Russell Passes Away at 91

The iconic Voice of Memphis Wrestling, Lance Russell passed away earlier this morning at the age of 91.

Russell was hospitalized last week after a fall that saw him break his hip. We send our condolences and thoughts to his friends and family.

Hey All, wanted to share the sad news that dad passed away this morning. You all have been a blessing in this difficult time. Thank You!!! — Lance Russell (@MemphisLance) October 3, 2017

During the 70’s and 80’s perhaps no one contributed more to professional wrestling than Russell. The Voice of Memphis Wrestling called matches for some of the all-time greats wrestling would ever see, like Hulk Hogan, Terry Funk, Rick Rude, Randy Savage, Jesse Ventura and most memorably, Jerry Lawler.

Russell’s relaxed, professional tone made his work and Memphis Wrestling feel like a sporting event rather than just a wrestling show. He would go on to briefly work in WCW in the late 80’s and early 90’s.

The wrestling world was not shy about expressing their love and respect for the great Russell. Here is a collection of tweets from those in the business mourning the death of a legend.

Memphis Wrestling Legend, Lance Russell passed away today. The wrestling world and I have lost a great friend. Condolences to his family. https://t.co/OD1uMUuqRY — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) October 3, 2017

My dear friend and greatest wrestling commentator ever, Lance Russell passed away this morning. I would have never been without him. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/bD4AlK5dsF — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) October 3, 2017

There are people far more qualified than I to pay tribute to @MemphisLance, but I must pay my respects. RIP #LanceRussell pic.twitter.com/gTKeYmA3Cz — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 3, 2017

So sad to hear of the passing of Lance Russell this morning. He was such a kind gentleman. R.I.P. Lance — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) October 3, 2017