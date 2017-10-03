WWE

Legendary Announcer Lance Russell Passes Away at 91

The iconic Voice of Memphis Wrestling, Lance Russell passed away earlier this morning at the age […]

By

The iconic Voice of Memphis Wrestling, Lance Russell passed away earlier this morning at the age of 91.

Russell was hospitalized last week after a fall that saw him break his hip. We send our condolences and thoughts to his friends and family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the 70’s and 80’s perhaps no one contributed more to professional wrestling than Russell. The Voice of Memphis Wrestling called matches for some of the all-time greats wrestling would ever see, like Hulk Hogan, Terry Funk, Rick Rude, Randy Savage, Jesse Ventura and most memorably, Jerry Lawler.

Russell’s relaxed, professional tone made his work and Memphis Wrestling feel like a sporting event rather than just a wrestling show. He would go on to briefly work in WCW in the late 80’s and early 90’s.

The wrestling world was not shy about expressing their love and respect for the great Russell. Here is a collection of tweets from those in the business mourning the death of a legend.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts