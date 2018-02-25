What Does Kurt Angle Actually Think of the ‘You Suck’ Chants?

Kurt Angle is one of the most gifted professional and amateur wrestlers of all time. Yet every time he makes his way to the ring, thousands of fans chant “you suck” at him.

Do those chants actually bother the decorated star, or has he grown accustomed to them over the years?

If you’ve watched him during Monday Night RAW, Angle appears to have embraced the chants. However, it still is a bit awkward to see the derogatory chants directed at the wrestling legend in a…show of respect?

Angle commented on the chants recently on Twitter.

I’ve worked so hard my entire life, winning gold medals at every level, and I will forever be known as the “You Suck” guy. Pretty crazy. https://t.co/5cmVDyAzTN — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) February 23, 2018

Angle’s response makes one think that it might bother him just a little bit, though he is pointing out the irony. It’s obvious that the crowd does it right now just to play along with Angle (plus, the chant just goes along so well with the beat of his theme song).

Angle began wrestling for WWE back in 1999. It was clear from the start that the fans weren’t going to take to the traditional “white meat babyface,” so Angle quickly turned into a sarcastic, funny, and dorky heel that the fans loved to boo. Hence, the beginning of the now legendary “you suck” chants.

Angle returned to WWE last year following a long tenure with Impact Wrestling. He was announced for last year’s WWE Hall of Fame class in January and returned for WrestleMania weekend in April. He was appointed the new RAW General Manager by Vince McMahon at the RAW following WrestleMania and has remained in that role ever since.