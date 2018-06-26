Kurt Angle Cancels Extreme Rules’ Number One Contender Match on Raw

Last week, Kurt Angle looked right into WWE‘s camera and told millions of people at home that Extreme Rules would host a multi-man number contenders match for the right to Face Brock Lesnar. But in this week’s opening segment Angle take that off the menu.

Citing contractual complications with Lesnar and Paul Heyman, Angle now says everything has stalled. While the multi-man match is no longer a thing, Angle did seem to hint at Extreme Rules being used as the platform to decide Lesnar’s SummerSlam opponent.

Right as Angle made this announcement, both Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley stormed into the ring. As the only Superstars booked for the now-defunct multi-man match, both men were looking for answers. Instead, they have paired for another match against The Revival.

It’s worth noting that Lashley and Reigns went on to trade verbal shots—each bringing up the past failures. Rings noted the Lashley left the company to pursue other things 10 years ago. This departure was paralleled to Lesnar who also does as he pleases. But Reigns swears, just like he did before WrestleMania, that he will be here every night, no matter what.

Lashley countered by suggestings Reigns’ omnipotence is part of the problem. Citing his three consecutive year os chasing Lesnar, Lashley said that the WWE Universe and The Beast are tired of seeing the Big Dog in those spots.

And every male over the age of 18 gave him a standing ovation.

Reigns and Lashley went on to lose their match against The Revival after Reigns was sneakily pinned by Scott Dawson. This obviously leads to post-match fingerpointing by Lashley as Reigns hung his head.

While we’re still a few weeks from Extreme Rules it certainly feels like Lashley and Lesnar may end up meeting one-on-one for a SummerSlam shot at Lesnar. Reigns can be considered the early favorite, but a Facebook post by Paul Heyman spent a lot of time singing out Lashley.

“Bobby Lashley? The Man Who Would Be Lesnar? The supposed college standout who won the NAIA Championship because he knew the competition for the Division 1 Championship was too fierce? By the way, remember, when Bobby won the NAIA Title that no one really cared about, Brock Lesnar was making national headlines winning the D1 Heavyweight Championship,” Heyman said.

“When Bobby saw Brock Lesnar ascend to become the biggest box office attraction in UFC, Bobby knew he had no chance against Brock, so he hid behind Scot Coker’s tomato cans in Strikeforce and Bellator, hoping to look good enough to graduate into a once-in-a-lifetime payday position against Brock Lesnar, who has never even heard about Bobby except the few times I mention Bobby’s name to Brock, and always as the punchline to a joke about the pitiful level of pseudo-athletes who think they are even in Brock’s league,” concluded Heyman.