The Ascension’s Konnor Is a New Dad

One of SmackDown Live’s tag teams just became a triple threat.

Earlier this week, Konnor of The Ascension, became a father. His new son, Elijah, was born September 22 in Tampa, Florida. The typically cankerous Konner is all smiles as he’s posted on multiple social media platforms to express his excitement. Congrats, Konnor!

Happiest day of my life! #Elijah #fatherhood A post shared by Ryan Parmeter (@konnor_ascension_wwe) on Sep 22, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

Konnor and Viktor have found themselves regularly occurring on SmackDown as of late. While they aren’t wrestling on television they have been recurring characters on the hit segments, Fashion Files. The lighthearted skits have been a welcome addition to SmackDown as Tyler Breeze and Fandango have created some of the best comedy WWE has seen in quite some time.

The mini-series is hinging upon the attack on Fangando by an unnamed assassin. At one point it looked like The Ascension were all too guilty, but they have been vindicated as of late. However, the case has yet to be closed.

For now, it looks like newborn Elijah won’t have to grow up with his father behind bars.

