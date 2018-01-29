Kofi Kingston Saved by Pancakes During Royal Rumble

Kofi Kingston has made a career out of finding incredible ways to survive during the Royal Rumble match. Bu this year marked the first time he used breakfast food.

YOU’RE ELIMINATED IF *BOTH* OF YOUR FEET TOUCH THE GROUND. ONE FOOT ON PANCAKES MEANS KOFI KINGSTON IS STILL IN IT 😂 pic.twitter.com/jusc916Eot — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 29, 2018

Midway through the match Kingston was nearly thrown out by Jinder Mahal. But just as he fell, his New Day tag partner Big E slid his plate of pancakes onto the ground, which stopped one of Kingston’s feet from touching the floor. Big E and Xavier Woods then launched Kingston into the ring over Mahal.

Moments later Kingston hit Mahal with his Trouble in Paradise finisher, eliminating the former WWE Champion.

Kingston’s history of near falls in the Rumble include walking on his hands outside the ring, using one of the announcers’ chairs to pogo his way back in and leap from the outside barricade back into the ring.

Despite his many appearances in the Rumble, Kingston has never won the match. That fact remained the same on Sunday as NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas, making his main roster debut, hit Kingston with his hammerlock DDT finisher to knock Kingston out, making him an easy target ot toss out.