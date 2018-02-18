Kofi Kingston Explains Those Crazy Royal Rumble Stunts

Kofi Kingston is a man of many talents, but one of his most impressive may be his ability to avoid elimination in the yearly Royal Rumble match.

Kinston recently sat down with the Buzz Adams Morning Show as part of live event promotion and was asked about his yearly acrobatics in avoiding Rumble elimination in a more creative way each time out. Specifically, he was asked about the most difficult Royal Rumble stunt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Honestly, I don’t even like ranking them myself as far as favorite. I just try to come up with new ideas and throw them out there and allow the fans to decide what their favorite is,” Kingston said.

He added, “I think, for me, the toughest was the handstand one; because, if you watch that one, I was thrown out of the Rumble by Miz. My hands are thrown on the ground, but my feet are up in the air, so I am walking around and doing a handstand headed towards the stairs where my feet are on the stairs and they don’t hit the floor.”

Kingston, currently a member of The New Day, went on to praise his teammates and others that he has worked with in the past.

“I get a lot of credit now for doing these things, but if you play close attention it is the guys around me that are doing all the work. This year, I just got knocked out of the ring and Xavier [Woods] sacrificed himself and then him and Big E sacrificed themselves and threw me back into the ring. I didn’t do anything on that. I got thrown out of the ring one time by Adam Rose and then I landed on his Rosebuds, which they then threw me back in the ring, so again, I didn’t do anything with that. Another time, I was riding on Big E’s shoulders, so again, he’s giving me a ride, I’m not the one doing any of the work, but I get a lot of the credit, which should mostly go towards those that help me, but they are definitely a lot of fun during Royal Rumble season,” Kingston said.

Kingston may also be expanding his talents into the game show world sometime soon, as the New Day look to be involved in an early episode of a game show being developed for the WWE Network. No word yet on if he’ll have to display any special talents as part of the contest, but we’re pretty sure acrobatics would be pretty high on the list.

[H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.]