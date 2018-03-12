Kevin Owens Teases WrestleMania Match and Fans Don’t Like It

It looks like the rumors of Kevin Owens’ WrestleMania match could indeed be accurate.

That, or Kevin Owens is trolling fans on Twitter once again.

Word this week shocked wrestling fans as it was rumored that Owens and now-rival Sami Zayn are slated for the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. This according to Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Given the fact that both Owens and Zayn have been hovering around the SmackDown main event scene for many months, with a break-up alluded to on this week’s SmackDown, most figured they would have a singles match at the biggest show of the year.

Being slated for the Andre Battle Royal is obviously a let down for many fans, even though the segment is slated to have more focus than usual this year due to the premiere of the mega-hyped HBO produced Andre the Giant documentary just a few days later.

On Saturday, Owens sent out the following tweet.

The photo is of course of a past WrestleMania Andre the Giant Battle Royal. In fact, it is from WrestleMania XXX, the last time WWE held WrestleMania at the Superdome in New Orleans (where the event will once again originate from this year).

The responses from fans ranged from outrage and anger, to rare cases of excitement, to borderline hilarious.

My hope is that you are joking. My fear is that you are not. — Brian F’n Patterson (@d20monkey) March 10, 2018

Wow. KO & Sami will be in a battle royal for WM. What a joke. — Valon Pllana (@valonpllana) March 10, 2018

We will have to wait and see how this plays out over the next couple of week’s to see if Owens was just once again employing his unrivaled sarcasm on Twitter to toy with his followers or if indeed WWE just doesn’t have room on the card to accommodate Owens vs. Zayn this year.