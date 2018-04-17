Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Join Monday Night Raw Roster

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are no longer free agents.

During the Superstar Shake-up on Monday night, the Miz introduced the duo down to the ring for a MizTV segment. After the five gave each gave a group hug in the ring, the Miz bragged that they’d now be a more powerful group than the New World Order or even Marvel’s Avengers and would be fighting back against Raw general manager Kurt Angle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Angle’s music then hit, and he walked onto the stage with surprise as he hadn’t signed Owens and Zayn after they lost via double count-on in a match last week. Zayn then corrected him, saying they had just received an email stating the two had both been added to Raw’s roster. He finished off reading the email aloud (with his special reading glasses) by saying it was from none other than Stephanie McMahon.

The Olympic gold medalist responded by saying The Miz was headed back to SmackDown Live after being contacted by Shane McMahon and Paige, who both said Daniel Bryan wanted his former rival back on the same show. Miz was then hit with some more bad news, as Angle revealed his Miztourage Curt Axel and Bo Dallas won’t be joining him in his brand switch.

Owens and Zayn have had issues with WWE‘s authority figures for months, starting back in October when Owens headbutted and powerbombed Vince McMahon. The attack led to a months-long feud with Shane McMahon, which Zayn joined by turning heel and helping Owens win a Hell in a Cell match with Shane at Hell in a Cell. In the build-up to WrestleMania 34, the two found themselves earning pink slips from Daniel Bryan when they attacked McMahon in the closing moments of a SmackDown Live episode.

Bryan, making his return to in-ring action for the first time in three years, teamed up with McMahon defeated Owens and Zayn back on April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Elsewhere during the Shake-up, United States Champion Jinder Mahal kicked off the show by making his move from SmackDown to Raw. However his moment in the sun was short-lived, as Mahal lost his title Jeff Hardy in a one-on-one match.

Raw revealed a trio of additions to the women’s roster minutes later when the Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) jumped Sasha Banks and Bayley during their match.