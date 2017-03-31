Kevin Owens Responds To Getting Destroyed By Brock Lesnar

Former Universal Champion, Kevin Owens, has not had a great start to his 2017. The leader of the RAW brand lost his best friend and then his championship when he got totally destroyed by Goldberg at last week’s Fastlane.

This weekend, Owens had the pleasure of facing off with Goldberg’s WrestleMania challenger, Brock Lesnar, at Madison Square Garden. Unlike Goldberg at WWE Fastlane having to gain an advantage due to a distraction from Chris Jericho, Lesnar absolutely destroyed Owens, giving him a series of suplexes before finishing him off with an F5. Owens even tried to block one of the suplexes by hanging on the ropes, but he received a rear naked choke, followed by another suplex.

After getting dismantled by The Conqueror, Owens had the perfect response on Twitter.

The match didn’t go my way but I see half of the Smackdown crew wrestles in a shirt now. Nice to see how many guys I’ve inspired over there! — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 12, 2017

The WWE Live event was a cross promotional bout featuring members from both brands and KO managed to let his wittiness win the day once again.

A match between Owens and Lesnar could have and should have been epic, but as it is WrestleMania season, WWE had to book Lesnar to look as strong as Goldberg did just a week before. Hopefully, Owens will get a chance to have a “real” match with Lesnar after ‘Mania, when The Beast is most likely holding the Universal Championship.

WWE‘s biggest event, WrestleMania 33 kicks off Sunday, April 2nd, and you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, The Big Show vs Shaq, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

