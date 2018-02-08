Kevin Owens Reportedly Working Through an Injury

If 2018 keeps up this pace, WWE won’t have a healthy wrestler on the roster; Kevin Owens is hurt.

PWInsider reports that Owens missed both Sunday and Monday’s SmackDown live events due to an unnamed injury. However, their story asserts that this ailment has been bugging Owens for some time and him sitting out may be a precautionary measure. But do not be surprised if Kevin Owen is kept out of the ring until the Royal Rumble.

On Monday, news broke that Jason Jordan was dealing with a similar situation. Despite being banged up, Jordan did appear n RAW but did not compete. Owens will follow a similar protocol as WWE needs to keep its players healthy for this WrestleMania season.

With the injuries to Dean Ambrose, Paige, and Samoa Joe WWE is missing valuable parts in its show and simply cannot afford more injured wrestlers.

Owens’ situation, in particular, is worthy of a conservative plan. At this moment, he’s involved in arguably the biggest story in WWE as he Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan are in a struggle against, Shane McMahon. Even more, he an Sami will challenge AJ Styles for his WWE Championship in a Handicap Match at the Royal Rumble. The narrative between this cast of characters reeks of WrestleMania but there is a significant plot point to hit before April, further underlining the importance of a healthy KO.

So for Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown, expect Owens and Zayn to continue their sarcastic circus, but KO to stay our of physical action. We’ll keep you updated if any this changes.

