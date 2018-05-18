Kenny Omega Takes Hilarious Shot at WWE Roster

The WWE product since WrestleMania has been, lacking, to say the least.

Outside of Seth Rollins’ amazing year and the fresh and exciting heel turn by Shinsuke Nakamura, the product has felt a bit watered down and uninspired for several weeks now. Brock Lesnar remains WWE Universal Champion while being largely absent, and there seems to be a focus on some of the older names in recent weeks, with people like Triple H and Kurt Angle wrestling high profile matches.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A fan on Twitter recently tweeted a photo of an old WWE Playstation 2 game at Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods; both men are notorious for being some of the biggest gamers in the industry. Woods, of course, is the creator of the wildly popular UpUpDownDown channel on YouTube, and Omega has appeared at gaming conventions and makes no bones about the fact that he’s a gaming nerd.

After all, some of Omega’s highest selling t-shirts are themed after video games. Mega Man styled designs, as well as an eight bit styled logo, have been among his highest selling in recent years. So when someone asked him a question about a video game, he saw the perfect opportunity to respond with some snark.

Noting the members on the cover of the old game, Omega was quick to take a shot at the current WWE product.

Isn’t that the poster for their next PPV? — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 18, 2018

Ouch. As Omega likes to say, “Goodbye and Goodnight.”

It didn’t take long for Woods to notice the tweet and send a response back.

Omega will be part of one of the most exciting events to make news in the wrestling world over the last couple of weeks. All In, which sold out in less than 30 minutes earlier this week, will take place on September 1st in Chicago, Illinois. The event, which is being financed and promoted by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks, will be the biggest non-WWE event to be held in the United States in nearly 20 years. There’s no doubt Omega will play a big role on that show.

While the odds of Omega leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling have seemed to take a hit in recent months, it’s always interesting to see him interact with WWE stars (and the WWE product) like this.