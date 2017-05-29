John Cena On Which Top WWE Position He Wants After Wrestling

John Cena’s WWE career inside the ropes may be far from over, however, on a recent episode of the Playback podcast, the 16 time World Champion revealed that he is hopeful to follow in another former Champion’s footsteps once he does finally hang up his boots. Cena admits that he would love to eventually have a behind the scenes position in the WWE like Triple H and is amazed at how The Game has built up NXT into a third brand.

“Yeah, people don’t understand it’s a business of creativity and I’m wearing a suit right now because I’m comfortable in a suit. Everyone’s like, ‘ah, dress casual.’ This is my casual. I don’t mind being in a suit. I have a more Vince [McMahon] style than I have a Triple H style, but you get to be creative. What Triple H has done with NXT is literally creating another functioning brand for the company. That is awesome! Like, I tell him all the time. I’m fascinated by the growth and development. It’s amazing to see them run two functional brands now we legit have a third that we can set up in a town for one of our big four pay-per-views and sell out five days in a row. That’s unheard of in the ticket-tearing business. That’s unheard of.”

Not only does Cena love the idea of the creative side of the business, but he wants to give some of his knowledge back to the next generation stars at WWE‘s performance center.

“I would love to do something like that and I don’t even mean in that major of a capacity. I live very close to the [WWE] Performance Center in Orlando [Florida]. I would love to just go there everyday and give advice.” Cena continued, “I love going to the Performance Center every once in a while and just giving a way left field look of, ‘I know you’re being told this by your coaches, I’ll drop, like, some weird fortune cookie moments on them and just about-face and leave and everyone’s scratching their heads going, ‘what happened?’. I like that too, man. You don’t have to be in charge of creativity to be around the creativity. I just love the creativity of the [pro wrestling] business.”

Cena has stated before that he is WWE for life, and he admits if he were to ever leave it would be because they had kicked him out the door.

“They would have to tell me that they don’t need me anymore. And trust me, after 15 years of service, if they tell me that, I walk away with a stern handshake, a genuine smile, and a heartfelt ‘thank you’ because I’ve overstayed my welcome in some aspects. This is a dream ride for me, but it’s not like I’m getting into the other gig to leave the other one behind. WWE is legit my home. I consider them my family. I have such a close connection with all the people that are responsible for the brand.” Cena said, “but until they say that, I’d like to think that I can contribute in some capacity.”

Click here to hear the full interview. [H/T to Wrestling Inc]

